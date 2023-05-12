Sam Bankman-Fried's Ties to George Santos Are Just the Beginning

The FTX executive donations went to Santos as part of an agreement with Bond to “swap” donors who had hit the individual limit for donations to the partner candidate. In other words, FTX execs gave money to Santos not because they supported him, but as part of supporting Bond. Puck characterizes such swaps as fairly routine in political campaigns. But Salame was deeply entwined with other aspects of the FTX hustle. Though he has not yet been charged with any crime, the $4 million home he shares with Bond was raided by the FBI in late April.