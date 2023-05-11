What’s the Reality of Crypto in Crime?

Any conversation about crypto and crime needs to disclose that, according to the folks with the data, less than 1% of total crypto transactions can be tied to illicit use – at least that’s what Chainalysis reports. It’s a notable point, and one that industry advocates won’t let you forget. Most people using crypto are trading, with growing adoption in “inflation-weary” countries like Turkey and Argentina, Reuters reported. But as much as people want to believe Chainalysis has a God’s eye view into crypto and crime, it’s more likely the figure it cites is a conservative estimate based on the limited number of blockchain addresses it can actually tie to known individuals.