A Eulogy for a Day Trader's Exchange

No doubt Bittrex is a casualty to regulatory uncertainty, to some extent. But at times it seems like the crypto industry is putting a lot of effort into defending bucket shops, rather than coming to terms. The SEC gets a lot of flack for “regulating by enforcement,” and in fact regulates this industry harder than most, but that’s because – and you won’t like the sound of this – the agency’s primary responsibility is setting a bar for disclosures so investors can operate on a relatively-level playing field. There are technical reasons why on-chain KYC is dangerous (the blockchain destroys privacy), and why many tokens may have utility behind being just investment contracts. But by and large there’s no regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. – just private businesses that prefer dealing under a veil of corporate secrecy.