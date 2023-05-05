The Next Big Web3 Trend Wasn't on Stage at Consensus

Their scrappy beginnings make romantic fodder for a fireside chat, but nostalgia is no advantage if you’re looking to catch a trend before it hits the headlines. For each of the men I mentioned here, this was their first year speaking at Consensus – which means it was years before they made it to the big leagues. Which is why I hope you listened to the speakers at Consensus 2023 that didn’t make it onto any official stage. That random who pitched you in the coffee queue or that degen ranting at the after party could’ve been the next Yat, the next Cloudwhite, or quite literally, the next Twobadour. The vuvuzelas honking in the stadium are certainly hard to ignore, but you should also try to listen for the squeaking of mice beneath the grandstand. Because a murmur heard amid the winter could be the next bull run’s roar.