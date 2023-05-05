Pump the BRCs: The Promise and Peril of Bitcoin-backed Tokens

On the one hand, the BRC-20 standard is just a proposal at this point, and there’s no guarantee it will be widely integrated into blockchain tools like wallets and exchanges. Average users will probably have a hard time accessing BRC-20s for the foreseeable future. Wallets have to have special features to read ordinals, and even more special features to read the new BRC-20s. Same goes for exchanges – as Domo warned in March, “It is unlikely that balances will be safely tradable using existing marketplace infrastructure.” Some exchanges are certainly gearing up to integrate BRC-20s, but the markets won’t be fully liquid for some time, even if BRC-20s become a widely-accepted standard.