The Legacy of Mt. Gox: Why Bitcoin’s Greatest Hack Still Matters

What happened next is convoluted and confusing and took nearly a decade to sort out. “The crazy thing about Mt. Gox is that it took place in Japan, but almost none of the creditors are in Japan,” says Kelman. “No one knew what was going on.” For perspective, when you look at the crypto legal intrigues of today – Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, FTX – you can easily access court documents in the United States. “That didn’t exist in Japan,” says Kelman, who was not formally involved in the legal case. “There’s one set of physical documents. It’s in a room. You have to go to that room in the Tokyo District Court and you have to speak Japanese and you have to be a creditor.”