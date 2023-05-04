Central Bank Digital Currencies Are Unexpectedly Becoming a Presidential Election Issue

So why are people getting so worked up about this now? A number of politicians with similar talking points might suggest some influence by consultants, lobbyists or other outside groups. The CATO Institute, for example, has been very vocal in its opposition to CBDCs. CATO published a paper and also polled Americans about their views on CBDCs – and found that most people were unfamiliar with them. Another group that would have an interest in opposing CBDCs are U.S. stablecoin issuers. USDC issuer Circle, for one, has been outspoken about its opposition to CBDCs.