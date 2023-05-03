I Owe Brian Armstrong an Apology

Now, though, Coinbase looks a little bit more like its less-trustworthy competition. So far, its offshore leverage trading offering seems nominal at best – Coinbase International Exchange doesn’t even have an app or website, operating strictly through an API. That could be the foundation for a more robust product, or it might just be the bare minimum required to make a theatrical political statement. While I doubt Gary Gensler cares much, threatening to take its toys and go overseas is one way Coinbase can rally support for a pushback against the crypto crackdown.