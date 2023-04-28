Crypto Exchange Binance's Head of Product Discusses AI, Supercycles and What Gets Him Excited Nowadays

Microsoft was my first job. I joined as an Intern and loved it so much that I never interviewed with any other company in my last year and joined them straight out of grad school. Microsoft in 2003 was peak tech. My grandma in India knew about Bill Gates. As an intern, I got to go to his house and spend some time with him. I felt on top of the world when I got hired there as one of the first product managers (PM). It still is an amazing company to work for. Some of my friends who joined with me are still working there after 20 years.