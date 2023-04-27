The U.S. Should Lead the Digital Future of Money

As I say in my recent book, “CryptoDad – the Fight for the Future of Money,” money is too important to be left to central bankers. And, by that I mean no disrespect. It is just that money is as much a social construct, as it is a government one. The success of fiat money derives from the trust and consent of the ordinary citizens who place value in it. The public has every right, if not a duty, to engage in discussion over what characteristics should be present in a digital dollar.