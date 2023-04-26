Please Enjoy the Final Crypto Winter

The parallels with the dot-com boom and related bust are worth remembering. Both industries saw huge growth in investment and valuations based on seemingly impossible promises of future capability. Back in 1999, about $350 billion in digital online transactions occurred and most of that was using legacy B2B systems such as Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), not consumer e-commerce from a web browser. Bold predictions made at the peak of the dot-com boom by major investment banks, academics and forecasting firms said that between $4 trillion and $6 trillion in online commerce would take place annually by 2005. This proved to be laughable. In fact, total e-commerce (of the consumer web-browser kind) reached $105 billion in 2005. No surprise that market valuations plunged and many of the generously funded companies involved went bust. In the year 2000 alone, nearly $1.75 trillion in technology market capitalization evaporated. For those of you keeping score at home, that is about $3 trillion in 2023 dollars and more than the entire market cap of the blockchain ecosystem.