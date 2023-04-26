Why the Politics of Crypto Feels Different This Time

There is still quite a while between now and the U.S. election in November 2024, and a lot can happen in the interim. It’s unclear to what extent the current administration will dig in and back Gensler in his digital asset approach. A recent report on the crypto ecosystem from the White House Council of Economic Advisers was not exactly encouraging, and President Joe Biden’s team may be loath to give the Republicans what could look like a win. Or, it could be that Gensler’s bosses decide that this is not a hill to die on, especially as the noise of high-profile suits involving the SEC gets louder and especially if the regulator starts losing.