The Most Intense Consensus Ever Seeks Everyone’s Voice

The good news is that, thanks to the engagement from regulators and businesses in non-U.S. jurisdictions, Consensus 2023 definitely will not feel like an echo chamber. In a number of sessions we’ll be highlighting the regulatory approaches and industry developments in Japan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the U.K. Bermuda, the Bahamas, South Korea, Switzerland and other countries, as well as from the International Monetary Fund. The outside world is engaging with crypto, even if the U.S. government establishment is showing it the hand. (As an aside, while we’re delighted to welcome back Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Rep. Patrick McHenry to the stage, it would have been nice to balance them with Democrats.)