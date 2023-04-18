Bitcoin’s 'Store-of-Value' Narrative Is Real but Not a Price Mover

That’s not to say that the store-of-value narrative hasn't been a key driver of bitcoin investment since the early days. In bull markets and bear, those with a long-term thesis have been steady accumulators – metrics that track the movement of bitcoin on-chain show that almost 30% of bitcoin in circulation hasn't moved in over five years, and even during the painful drawdown of last year, that percentage continued going up and to the right (true, some of these bitcoin could be permanently lost, but the bulk of it most likely corresponds to store-of-value investors). Almost 40% hasn't moved in over three years, over 50% hasn't moved in over two. You get the picture.