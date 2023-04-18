A Technologist’s Approach to Explaining What Crypto Fixes

Put the customer first: Our ultimate goal is to deliver value to our customers. Every decision we make, every feature we build and every process we follow should be driven by an understanding of our customers' needs.

Optimize for customer value, not just technical sophistication: The most technologically advanced system is not always the best option for our customers. We must weigh technical capabilities against the time to deliver value and choose the one that will provide the most value to our customers in the shortest amount of time.

Focus on impact, not just process: Our customers care about the results we deliver, not the steps we take to get there. We prioritize delivering meaningful results over following strict processes.

Be agile and move fast without breaking things: We are in a position where we have to quickly iterate through multiple product ideas and ship them to our customers. We must be extremely agile and ready to change direction based on market/customer feedback. We cannot afford to move slowly or break things.

Done is better than perfect: While it's important to strive for excellence, it's equally important to acknowledge that there may be limitations to what can be achieved in a given timeframe.