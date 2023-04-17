What DeFi Must Sacrifice to Appease Regulators

Programmable compliance: Illicit finance is a national security issue, and lawmakers reasonably expect a new IFS to improve upon the compliance sophistication in TradFi, not jettison it entirely. The IFS must find a way to map rigorous anti-money laundering (AML) compliance in a programmatic, on-chain execution environment. Effectively, this means adopting programmable on-chain compliance, which can handle ongoing AML checks and differentiate between different laws by national origin.

Regulation: The IFS’ long-term success hinges on regulatory acceptance. We understand the DeFi community’s frustration with regulators. However, if we engage in good faith and show policymakers solutions to illicit finance problems – e.g., technology that stops bad actors before they enter the system – policymakers will craft smart, workable guidelines that balance investor and consumer protections. It has already happened years ago: the Cayman Islands included decentralized exchanges in its initial VASP [virtual asset service provider] law, signaling the country felt AML rules needed to be compatible with decentralized finance. The EU is following suit, working on comprehensive crypto regulation called MiCA.