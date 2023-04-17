StarkNet Aims to Enhance Scalability, Privacy and Security on Ethereum

Another use case that is natively available on StarkNet is what Ben-Sasson calls the “deadman switch.” Thanks to AAn on StarkNet, users can have features and coded logic built in that can transfer financial assets to others (that are pre-approved) in the event something happens. “If I just get run by a bus, then I can have the funds transferred automatically to some other address,” said Ben-Sasson. In a real world example, this would mimic that of a will and the transferring of traditional assets – which would be costly because lawyers and procedures are involved. This “switch” skips the middleman and transfers digital assets in the event that something major happens, which can be programmed through code.