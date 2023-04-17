Shamba Network Sows the Future of Sustainable Agriculture in Africa

Climate risk insurance, which offers compensation in case of, for example, crop failure due to drought, is often too expensive. The carbon credit market, an increasingly popular solution for combating climate change, in which certificates of carbon-alleviating projects are exchanged, depends on middlemen, such that often local communities see little to no benefit from the trades. Even if the middlemen problem was solved, carbon credits often involve hundreds of thousands of hectares of land, which is far from what the vast majority of sub-Saharan farmers have available.