Rainbow Helps Users Slide Into the Crypto Economy

Rainbow, founded in 2018, wants to be the general public’s portal to the new crypto economy. It has a sleek user interface – closer to CashApp than to Chase bank – and an easy onboarding process. Although there was a technical hiccup when Soulja Boy was trying to set up the Ethereum Name Service name Demarais gifted him (the rapper initially tweeted out a Coinbase deposit address he did not fully control), Demarais thinks the situation spoke to Rainbow's strengths and the reason for dead-simple sign-on processes his team is trying to make the norm in crypto.