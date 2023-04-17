Nervous About Crypto Taxes? Donate Your Profitable Holdings Instead

Donating crypto held less than a year: If you hold crypto for less than 365 days, then the IRS limits your deduction to the fair market value of the asset minus the capital gain. As a result, donating assets like stock or crypto that have been held for less than a year makes very little sense. If it is below your purchase price, you would lose out on claiming the capital loss. If it is above your purchase price, you lose out on the value of the gain.