Fedi Gives Bitcoiners a Community Custody Option

Hardcore bitcoiners would say that you only truly own your bitcoin when you store it yourself, not entrusting to anyone else. But noncustodial storage is not easy to get right, and the idea of not having a reliable backup plan if you lose your keys – a private code consisting of a series of alphanumeric characters to provide access to your bitcoin – might make you feel as uncomfortable as storing your life savings under a mattress: In both cases, the loss would be permanent and irreversible, and the responsibility all yours.