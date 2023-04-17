Much Ado About =Nil;

Still confused? That might be the point. In an interview with CoinDesk, =nil; co-founder Mikhail Komarov seemed to take pleasure in his company’s elusiveness. “Everything I give a name to is about ‘nothing,’ ‘nobody,’ ‘no one’, like ‘f**k off’ and all that stuff,” said Komarov, who added that his childhood nickname was “Nobody the Nobody.” Komarov isn’t worried that =nil;’s nonstandard naming will push it below the radar, however. The tech can do the talking.