Bitcoin Beach’s Pioneering Circular Economy Is Making a Global Impact

Twenty years ago he bought a house in the small town of El Zonte on El Salvador’s Pacific coast; a “world surfing mecca,” according to some. El Zonte has a sparse population of around 3,000. Many of the residents are either poor or on the brink of poverty – national per capita GDP sits at just over $4,500 (U.S. per capita GDP is about $70,000). But the beaches are great, attracting recreational surfers like Peterson who became involved with 30 to 40 faith-based charity projects in El Zonte over a decade ago.