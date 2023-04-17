Hannah Siegel-Gardner: What's Next for NFTs?

The other parts of this were that Eric and I went to high school together. So we've known each other for a really long time. He's always been an innovator and creator. I was really curious to see why he thought this has legs and, like, where he was going with that. And then I just had my third baby, and she was, like, nine weeks old. And so I was up a lot at night and that's when I got my Ph.D. in NFTs, because I would just read everything I [could] get my hands on.