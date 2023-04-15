True Consumer Protection in Crypto Lies Between Centralization and Decentralization

Bitcoin
$30,317.59+0.16%
Ethereum
$2,098.79+1.62%
Binance Coin
$334.14+2.58%
XRP
$0.52225021+1.31%
Arbitrum
$1.72+16.85%
Cardano
$0.45511900+5.86%
Aptos
$12.76+3.56%
Dogecoin
$0.08883643+3.25%
Stellar
$0.10682000+0.81%
Polygon
$1.17+2.58%
Solana
$24.33+1.45%
Chainlink
$7.95+4.67%
Polkadot
$6.79+3.33%
Crypto.com
$0.07120328+1.68%
Litecoin
$96.11+2.05%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001128+2.12%
Uniswap
$6.32+2.65%
Avalanche
$19.23+3.68%
Tron
$0.06612084+0.73%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,912.50+0.26%
Cosmos
$12.39+2.12%
Ethereum Classic
$22.24+1.11%
Quant
$119.90+0.58%
Monero
$163.54+2.38%
dYdX
$2.87+10.22%
Internet Computer
$5.53+2.87%
Filecoin
$6.19+3.00%
Lido DAO
$2.56+3.44%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.21+1.92%
BLUR
$0.74599048+18.13%
Stepn
$0.40150221+3.00%
Curve DAO Token
$1.09+2.03%
Hedera
$0.06831094+4.48%
NEAR Protocol
$2.35+8.04%
VeChain
$0.02574092+1.84%
ApeCoin
$4.54+3.14%
Algorand
$0.22928046+3.72%
The Graph
$0.16876832+9.99%
Fantom
$0.51185137+2.37%
Decentraland
$0.63570907+2.21%
EOS
$1.24+1.39%
Aave
$83.37+2.88%
NEO
$12.96+3.41%
The Sandbox
$0.68752519+4.36%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.24+1.56%
Stacks
$0.86525837+0.66%
Theta
$1.13+4.15%
Immutable X
$1.22+5.19%
Elrond
$43.91+4.53%
Tezos
$1.15+2.05%
Flow
$1.06+3.81%
Axie Infinity
$9.08+3.03%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.04%
Synthetix
$2.79+5.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00012790+1.25%
Optimism
$2.76+9.38%
Maker
$772.51+1.60%
Mina
$0.80981249+3.36%
Chiliz
$0.13304507+1.88%
Bitcoin SV
$36.90+2.24%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+1.83%
FTX Token
$2.03-0.99%
Dash
$59.40+4.31%
IOTA
$0.22603418+2.45%
Injective Protocol
$7.82-6.08%
eCash
$0.00003229+1.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063+2.04%
Convex Finance
$6.03+1.68%
Zcash
$42.49+3.92%
Mask Network
$5.73+1.51%
Woo Network
$0.32691840+22.75%
PAX Gold
$2,027.25+0.43%
Zilliqa
$0.03093898+3.39%
THORChain
$1.68+3.28%
Loopring
$0.39257451+1.52%
Compound
$45.17+2.96%
Kava.io
$0.93821412+0.20%
Enjin
$0.44401752+3.46%
Fetch.ai
$0.41098925+4.28%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28491400+2.55%
SXP
$0.69386656+8.71%
Nexo
$0.69417888-0.05%
NEM
$0.04213751+2.13%
Oasis Network
$0.07464378+13.92%
FLOKI
$0.00003623+3.52%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.97+0.68%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.42+1.47%
Celo
$0.71929237+4.71%
ICON
$0.36600021+3.52%
Qtum
$3.32+2.00%
Kusama
$37.62+4.92%
Yearn Finance
$9,178.01+0.76%
Audius
$0.33918991+8.86%
Decred
$22.05+3.96%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033+2.60%
Gala
$0.04315151+2.52%
Ravencoin
$0.02709179+3.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.38+0.24%
JasmyCoin
$0.00656558+7.00%
Ankr
$0.03643760+3.20%
Sushiswap
$1.19+2.84%
0x
$0.29449749+2.14%
IoTeX
$0.02932135+1.18%
Helium
$1.82-1.08%
Bifrost
$0.06437281-0.46%
Band Protocol
$1.99+4.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.12+1.09%
Moonbeam
$0.40674996+6.16%
Waves
$2.28+4.08%
Siacoin
$0.00435610+1.67%
Amp
$0.00392577+3.83%
Joe
$0.63790483+3.38%
OMG Network
$1.45+1.83%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19793519-1.33%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03879754+1.41%
Skale
$0.04453791+2.54%
Cartesi
$0.18207279+15.09%
MetisDAO
$32.46+7.92%
Wax
$0.07418599+0.98%
DigiByte
$0.01014499+3.38%
Livepeer
$6.51+3.05%
SafePal
$0.50292665+3.08%
Lisk
$1.11+1.20%
Polymath Network
$0.16051809-8.07%
NuCypher
$0.12038860+0.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00453570+4.80%
Celsius
$0.35663176+13.71%
Aragon
$3.60-0.33%
Secret
$0.72532547+4.93%
iExec RLC
$1.87+6.56%
Nano
$0.92492718+2.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00334687+0.64%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00294771+2.54%
Numeraire
$19.30+2.27%
Dent
$0.00115527+1.64%
Syscoin
$0.17091152+3.25%
Civic
$0.11161153+1.72%
Ren
$0.11144925+8.55%
Spell Token
$0.00077641+1.26%
Bancor
$0.54714940+2.78%
Voyager Token
$0.34527739+3.30%
Chromia
$0.17822866+4.27%
GAS
$3.45+1.50%
COTI
$0.08919740+9.25%
Keep Network
$0.17535745-1.38%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.03+3.11%
Augur
$8.15+1.31%
Steem
$0.22410606+1.80%
CEEK VR
$0.08682471-0.72%
WazirX
$0.18590584+3.22%
NKN
$0.12679642+3.63%
Request
$0.10426361+1.48%
MOBOX
$0.50262878+2.19%
XYO Network
$0.00552636+1.47%
Storj
$0.40675005+2.19%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.81+2.67%
Stormx
$0.00607620+1.71%
Sun Token
$0.00620492+1.47%
Serum
$0.20759604-2.20%
Orchid
$0.09055736+0.92%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28364984+3.67%
Moonriver
$9.08+6.14%
Polkastarter
$0.47145625+3.47%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29385159-1.14%
Verge
$0.00259137+2.06%
Raydium
$0.27052966-0.69%
Index Chain
$0.05647837+3.14%
Quickswap
$83.78+1.61%
Enzyme
$23.32+1.22%
CLV
$0.06725892+1.21%
Harvest Finance
$36.82+2.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00424865+3.17%
Kyber Network
$0.78951712+2.00%
district0x
$0.02940398-6.52%
SuperRare
$0.12927707+4.26%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09148477+0.95%
Quantstamp
$0.01690053+0.82%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.25492661+8.28%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021861+1.41%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+31.40%
Holo
$0.00209177+2.93%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000003.14%
Saitama
$0.00174894+1.64%
Reef
$0.00304489+3.85%
LooksRare
$0.16568615+2.53%
WINkLink
$0.00009141+1.50%
Harmony
$0.02291763+2.97%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02139590+1.78%
Tether
$1.00+0.18%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

True Consumer Protection in Crypto Lies Between Centralization and Decentralization

Government regulators are getting keen on crypto's points of centralization. How can those be put to use for everyone's benefit?

By Timothy Cradle
AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. UTC
(Joakim Honkasalo/Unsplash)

(Joakim Honkasalo/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconApr 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Timothy Cradle is the director of regulatory affairs at Blockchain Intelligence Group.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Narratives about crypto regulations and compliance, or lack thereof, are increasingly missing the point. The general purpose of financial regulation is to maximize consumer protection, prevent fraud and abuse, and ensure well-ordered markets. Broadly speaking, the mission is the same in any jurisdiction, and for any financial regulator.

The conversation in crypto has been overly centered on the crypto industry at the expense of the crypto user. As long as we focus too much on whether specific exchanges must follow new or existing regulations, we miss the chance to consider how consumers can best benefit

Timothy Cradle is the director of regulatory affairs at Blockchain Intelligence Group and compliance advisor to Biokript.

As a regulatory affairs director and compliance consultant, I tend to look at crypto regulation and compliance from a dispassionate view. I must put ideology aside when recommending or attempting to implement a compliance framework for clients. It boils down to a simple question: “What needs to be done to ensure compliance.” Too restrictive and it negatively affects their business model. Too permissive and it sets them up for long-term failure (often in the form of an enforcement action).

I’m certainly not alone. As a former chief compliance officer for a crypto startup, I know other compliance professionals who take personal liability for the compliance programs they recommend so getting it wrong is a career-existential concern. When looking at the two counterposed operating models in crypto, decentralized and centralized services, the potential failures of each can only be addressed if each extreme borrows from the other.

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
[T]he ultimate goal of crypto is to provide individuals with a better financial system.
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen

In fact, this past week, the U.S. Department of Treasury highlighted many of the noteworthy financial crime risks decentralized finance (DeFi) poses – including money laundering, theft, scams and sanctions evasion. The agency noted “DeFi services often have a controlling organization that provides a measure of centralized administration and governance.”

In my compliance-mind this means that imposing the same sort of regulatory controls expected of a centralized institution are neither impossible, nor unreasonable. In fact, the Digital Assets Anti-Money Laundering bill introduced to the U.S. Senate in December 2022 seems to come to the same conclusion as it seeks to bring any service that “facilitates digital asset transactions” into scope of the Bank Secrecy Act (the U.S. anti-money laundering law). We don’t need the government to tell us that DeFi is uniquely risky; a simple search of crypto theft, rug pulls, hacks and scams will point to a litany of DeFi failures.

The centralized players obviously have their own problems. In just the past month we’ve seen scathing revelations about Binance and its avoidance of the most basic forms of compliance, namely know-your-customer (KYC) and regulatory registration rules. Binance is being sued in the U.S., likely to withdraw from Canada and the U.K. and may lose its license in Australia (whose regulator included a full list of Binance’s regulatory failings in the license announcement).

We’ve also seen multiple players in the U.S. incur fines for not registering their securities products with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which of course means little to no consumer protection was in place for the users of these products. This was all following the year of shame which was 2022 when billions of dollars worth of crypto were lost to outright fraud, market manipulation, embezzlement and bankruptcy – losses largely preventable had these players not also had direct control of their user’s assets.

So what do we need from both sides that makes the other work well?

From centralized entities: transparency and accountability. An inherently accountable organization with public-facing individuals. In other words, a regulated player that is required to ensure it is acting in the best interest of users, disclose the risks in an honest way and can be forced to provide the necessary disclosures to that effect. (And no, unattributed transactions on a blockchain are not adequate levels of transparency.) These firms must also implement cybersecurity, fraud and money laundering controls – a smart-contract audit alone won’t do.

See also: Let's Actually Commit to Proofs of Reserve This Time, OK? | Opinion

From decentralized entities: transaction settlement lying with the service, while asset custody always remains with the user.

We need to remember the ultimate goal of crypto is to provide individuals with a better financial system than what they’ve gotten from legacy systems. The ultimate goal of regulation is to ensure consumers are protected. We get the best result by mixing those two philosophies, in the same way we need to mix the philosophies of centralized finance and decentralized finance to achieve a system that’s fair and useful for all participants.

The right rules to oversee crypto are already in place to protect consumers, what the industry needs now is to embrace the right aspects of centralization without losing the tenets of decentralization.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat
Issue Week
Issue 21Culture Week 2023Explore This Issue
More from Consensus Magazine
Senator Cynthia 'Crypto Queen' Lummis: Lack of Laws Pushing Industry Overseas
Jeff Wilser
Mar 20, 2023
(Ian Suarez/CoinDesk)
NBA vs NFL: What Dapper Labs’ Big-League Collectibles Say About Launching NFTs for Sports
David Z. Morris
Mar 17, 2023
NBA TOP SHOT NFTs (nbatopshot.com)
Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank Reignite ‘Moral Hazard’ Dilemma Bitcoin Was Designed to End
David Z. Morris
Mar 13, 2023
(Jason Edwards/Getty Images)
Stepn Was a Runaway Success During COVID but Can It Keep Moving Forward?
Jeff Wilser
Mar 13, 2023
(Bruno Nascimento/Unsplash)
How Web3 Animation Project 'The Gimmicks' Survives a Crypto Winter
Jeff Wilser
Mar 14, 2023
(Ian Suarez/CoinDesk)
Binance Can’t Keep Its Story Straight on Misplaced $1.8B USDC
David Z. Morris
Mar 1, 2023
CDCROP: Founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as "CZ", attends the "CZ meets Italy" at Palazzo Brancaccio on May 10, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
Keep Crypto in America
Emily Parker
Mar 2, 2023
(Sonny Ross/CoinDesk)
After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto
Jesse Hamilton
Jan 23, 2023
(Rachel Sun/CoinDesk)
Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Timothy Cradle

Timothy Cradle is the director of regulatory affairs at Blockchain Intelligence Group.

Read more about
OpinionDecentralizationcentralizationRegulation