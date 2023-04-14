Web2’s Lesson for AI: Decentralize to Protect Humanity

All of this happened, not because the platforms were morally inclined to abandon Google’s “Don’t Be Evil” maxim, but because the logic of the market pushed them into this model. Ads provided the revenue, and an ever-growing pool of users on their platforms provided the data with which the internet titans could shape human behavior to maximize returns on those ads. Shareholders, demanding those exponential gains continue, pressured them to double down on this model to “meet the number” each quarter. As network effects kicked in and the platforms attracted more users through a self-reinforcing growth function, the data extraction models became more lucrative and more difficult to abandon as Wall Street’s expectations were benchmarked ever higher.