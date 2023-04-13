Why Didn’t You Sell the News of Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade?

LSDs still have tremendous value by allowing users to essentially double their holdings, for a fee. Put up ETH in a non-custodial platform and it’s still yours, along with a shiny new stETH or rETH or Coinbase’s cbETH. This makes these assets critical for creating and maintaining ETH liquidity (as well as part of the validation process). However, actual ETH has generally traded above the price of particular LSDs, in a similar way that you often see price discrepancy between a managed investment trust and its underlying assets (due to increased risk and fees).