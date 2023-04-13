Bitcoin Should Be Central to Regulation of Digital Assets

There is also a more benign foreign policy benefit to Bitcoin than rivalries between countries. U.S. residents often take for granted the stability of our nation’s currency. But citizens of many other countries don’t have that luxury, and millions have learned how one’s economic circumstance can change when a national currency goes belly up. So while Bitcoin is volatile too, residents of unstable countries could use it as a preferable hedge to domestic economic risks. Holding Bitcoin is undoubtedly easier for this hypothetical resident than opening a U.S. or European bank account to store dollars or euros. Is holding bitcoin (BTC) the perfect answer? Probably not. But it can serve as an economic insurance policy against instability in countries whose economies are fragile.