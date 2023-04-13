Privacy-Preserving Payments Shouldn't Be 'Niche', Monero Contributor Justin Ehrenhofer Says

Absolutely. There are many things that we learned over the years. One thing that keeps coming up is that privacy is always a battle – you always have people that are getting better and better about tracing. They will always develop new techniques to counter whatever you do to protect yourself. As this relates to data that you store on a public database and a permanent record [i.e., a blockchain], it's not going away, so your adversaries really have until the end of time in order to investigate that information. So privacy needs to keep getting better and better. The tools need to keep getting better and better. You can't just stand still because if you stand still you become obsolete. That's one of the most interesting things between the Bitcoin and Monero communities. They have many similarities, but one huge difference is that Bitcoiners generally require strong backwards compatibility properties – they want to be able to open a wallet and essentially use the same exact software that they set up 10 years ago. This certainly has some advantages, but as it relates to privacy, you kind of need to force people to keep using a better opsec.