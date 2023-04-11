Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Will Permanently Alter ETH Economics

CryptoQuant has noted that 60% of the staked ETH supply, or approximately 10.3 million ETH, is currently at a loss. Meanwhile, Lido DAO, the largest Ethereum staking provider, holds 30% of all staked ETH at an average loss of $1,000. Typically, selling pressure arises when participants have large profits, which is not the case for staked ETH currently. This suggests there may be limited selling pressure on the Ethereum market in the near term.