First-Quarter Performance Recap: CoinDesk Market Index Up 58%, BTC Gains Amid Banking Crisis

The U.S. regional banking concerns and the rapid unwind of Credit Suisse (CS) have highlighted weaknesses in the traditional financial system when interest rates rise. While this may come to the delight or amusement of crypto maximalists and critics of the fractionalized banking system, it is a source for further deleveraging contagion risk. Most digital-asset investments share a broader portfolio with traditional public and private-asset markets, with capital allocation decisions within these portfolios linking these disparate markets together through relative value choices which promote and drive correlations across markets. Crypto cannot sail alone.