Diana Biggs: Building Early-Stage Ventures in Web3

I think that we’re going to continue to see tremendous growth. Obviously, it’s difficult in terms of waiting for regulatory clarity. And there’s so much more scrutiny now because of recent events. But what feels different [from previous cycles] is that institutions aren’t leaving like they were before. In every other bear market we saw people saying, “OK, it’s over” and closing things down. And there are some corporations that had a blockchain team and they didn’t continue. But you don’t see that in the big banks, you don’t see that in media and entertainment. This is not going away.