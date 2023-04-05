Happy 48th Birthday, Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin
$28,042.58+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,857.64+0.26%
XRP
$0.50598053+0.07%
Binance Coin
$312.59+0.98%
Cardano
$0.38912800+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.00%
Dogecoin
$0.08356903+2.70%
Aptos
$11.07+2.92%
Stellar
$0.10413600-0.39%
Polygon
$1.10-0.91%
Solana
$20.25+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.19+1.01%
Chainlink
$7.16+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Crypto.com
$0.06816438-0.37%
Litecoin
$90.21+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097+0.93%
Tron
$0.06674816+1.11%
Uniswap
$5.88-0.48%
Avalanche
$17.53-0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,103.02+0.38%
Cosmos
$11.03+0.35%
Quant
$121.04+1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$20.39+0.46%
Monero
$159.18+0.48%
Internet Computer
$4.96+0.82%
dYdX
$2.45+0.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$124.17+0.80%
Filecoin
$5.72-1.34%
Lido DAO
$2.35-2.63%
Stepn
$0.37011528-1.77%
Hedera
$0.06421573-1.06%
Curve DAO Token
$1.00-3.42%
VeChain
$0.02404012-0.42%
NEAR Protocol
$1.97-0.34%
BLUR
$0.54814983+1.08%
ApeCoin
$4.21+0.07%
Algorand
$0.21529756-1.40%
Decentraland
$0.59875789-0.73%
EOS
$1.19-1.66%
The Graph
$0.14209745-0.15%
Fantom
$0.45095611-1.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+1.36%
Aave
$75.89-0.99%
NEO
$12.13-2.04%
Stacks
$0.84364297+4.78%
The Sandbox
$0.63364038-1.05%
Theta
$1.04-1.16%
Tezos
$1.09-0.72%
Elrond
$40.34-1.03%
Flow
$0.97983852-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$8.48-1.02%
Immutable X
$1.03+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00012552+1.42%
Synthetix
$2.60-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95513261-4.35%
Optimism
$2.27+1.31%
Chiliz
$0.13076075-5.09%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.29%
Maker
$700.67+1.74%
Bitcoin SV
$35.69+0.12%
Mina
$0.72909850+0.18%
Dash
$55.53-0.28%
IOTA
$0.22231667-1.55%
eCash
$0.00003147-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.31%
Mask Network
$5.54+3.71%
Zcash
$38.71+0.99%
PAX Gold
$2,030.39+0.41%
Convex Finance
$5.31+1.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02903141-0.02%
THORChain
$1.57+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$5.67+4.70%
Enjin
$0.43972138-2.51%
Loopring
$0.34838561-0.38%
Compound
$42.70+1.46%
FTX Token
$1.26+1.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27313900-3.66%
Kava.io
$0.86454232+0.97%
Nexo
$0.67217572+2.08%
NEM
$0.03978748-5.08%
SXP
$0.62802019-4.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.33534723-1.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003496+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.20538045-0.20%
Celo
$0.69704779+3.18%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.87-0.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.35+6.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.71%
Qtum
$3.10-1.38%
Decred
$21.01-0.19%
Yearn Finance
$8,589.83-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.02563570+0.97%
ICON
$0.31933852-1.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-0.54%
Gala
$0.03999784+0.80%
Audius
$0.30398590+3.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05849482-1.04%
Kusama
$32.43+0.33%
0x
$0.28491579+2.20%
Ankr
$0.03478411-0.46%
Sushiswap
$1.09-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00568860+7.06%
IoTeX
$0.02762018-1.34%
Bifrost
$0.06077205+11.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.08+1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.84+0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00424049-2.78%
Moonbeam
$0.37243931+0.32%
Waves
$2.15+2.70%
Amp
$0.00378490-1.48%
Helium
$1.44+0.21%
OMG Network
$1.46-0.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20435270-5.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04059636+7.04%
Joe
$0.58518011+2.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01950000-8.76%
Livepeer
$7.01+0.73%
Skale
$0.04101558-0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.16993719-0.07%
Wax
$0.07233964-3.79%
Lisk
$1.12-0.26%
SafePal
$0.48717069+2.24%
NuCypher
$0.12025725+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00950831+1.52%
MetisDAO
$27.73-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.14842294+3.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00414403-3.54%
Celsius
$0.30291028-10.07%
Secret
$0.66874577-1.09%
Aragon
$3.08-4.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00303521+10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.67+0.09%
Nano
$0.89380438-2.15%
Numeraire
$19.43+3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00324274-0.83%
Bancor
$0.57986685+1.08%
Syscoin
$0.16515302+3.75%
Spell Token
$0.00077373-0.69%
Civic
$0.10729299-2.09%
Dent
$0.00105570+0.03%
Ren
$0.10074337+0.42%
GAS
$3.40+0.37%
Voyager Token
$0.33309540+0.43%
Keep Network
$0.17141040-0.85%
Chromia
$0.16254754-0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.71%
Augur
$7.98-0.66%
Steem
$0.21813687-2.17%
CEEK VR
$0.08561142+0.18%
NKN
$0.13157258+13.24%
COTI
$0.07654524+1.50%
WazirX
$0.17891529-1.33%
Request
$0.10158953+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.48317756-1.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547298+1.11%
Storj
$0.39260709-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00592596-1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00618714-0.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.53+0.47%
Orchid
$0.09023481+2.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26216720-0.52%
Moonriver
$8.47+2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30105452+2.48%
Serum
$0.17234583-3.98%
Polkastarter
$0.44157680-0.46%
Verge
$0.00260618+4.49%
Quickswap
$83.39-0.32%
Index Chain
$0.05524915+1.49%
Raydium
$0.23637932+0.04%
Enzyme
$22.14+0.24%
CLV
$0.06437881+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$37.52+4.86%
district0x
$0.03018056+3.14%
Kyber Network
$0.77013864-4.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364795+3.70%
SuperRare
$0.13509619+11.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08983216-0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01673581+2.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24152013-0.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022321-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.59%
Holo
$0.00194038+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.77%
Saitama
$0.00167522+0.80%
Reef
$0.00280714+1.56%
LooksRare
$0.14356631+1.41%
WINkLink
$0.00008761+1.11%
Harmony
$0.02086859-0.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02159632-0.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Happy 48th Birthday, Satoshi Nakamoto

We love you but we don’t miss you.

By George Kaloudis
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2023 at 6:43 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 1:23 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2023 at 6:43 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 6, 2023 at 1:23 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconApr 5, 2023 at 6:43 p.m. UTCUpdated Apr 6, 2023 at 1:23 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerAlex Thorn
Head of Firmwide ResearchGalaxy
Alex Thorn - Consensus 2023 speaker
Hear Alex Thorn share his take on "Bitcoin and Inflation: It’s Complicated” at Consensus 2023.
Secure Your Seat

Today we celebrate the creator of Bitcoin on Satoshi Nakamoto’s birthday. Happy birthday, Satoshi!

We don’t know who Satoshi is and we likely never will, but the pseudonymous founder does apparently have a birthday. Satoshi entered a birth date when they registered the pseudonym with The P2P Foundation. Satoshi’s birthday is, according to that registration, April 5, 1975. (For proof, Satoshi’s age showed up as 38 on The P2P Foundation on April 4, 2014, and as 40 on April 5, 2015, implying an April 5, 1975, birthday.)

Of course, the Bitcoin faithful have drawn up all sorts of theories about why Satoshi chose this date specifically – besides it actually being their real birthday.

One has to do with the anniversary of Executive Order 6102, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt banned the private ownership of gold on April 5, 1933. Americans handed over gold to the government and, with the Gold Reserve Act the following year, the gold content of the U.S. dollar was increased from $20 to $35 an ounce. Really, that was just a devaluation of the dollar because it now took more dollars to buy the exact same amount of gold.

Was Satoshi winking at us regarding the failure of a government-controlled money? Sure!

Satoshi’s birth year is apparently 1975, which is perhaps a salute to President Gerald Ford who repealed Executive Order 6102 in 1974. (It was effective on Dec. 31, 1974, which is basically 1975, but who’s counting?)

Satoshi winks, yet again.

On this particular birthday I want to shine a light on something else about Satoshi: Their real identity or identities. Was it Hal Finney? Nick Szabo? Adam Back? Len Sassaman? John Nash? Was it all of them together? Was it none of them and some other gallivanting group of cypherpunks?

No one knows, and it doesn’t matter.

At all.

Bitcoin is an open-source protocol that has outgrown a founder or founders. The fact that Satoshi stepped away from Bitcoin when it was hardly a toddler in 2011 only to have it grow into a $500 billion global money system elicits two thoughts: 1) Satoshi is a gracious founder who knew what Bitcoin would be, but only if the protocol was leaderless and 2) Bitcoin’s ascension to notoriety is basically a small miracle.

Who knows what Satoshi was thinking when they stepped away, but Bitcoin probably wouldn’t have come as far.

Would Bitcoin have become as important as it is if we knew who Satoshi was and we looked to them for guidance? Would Satoshi have supported Taproot? Segregated Witness? What about Ordinal non-fungible tokens?

Maybe, maybe not.

The point is that it doesn’t matter, Bitcoin belongs to everyone now. There is no leader. That might make some things messy, but at least it’s our mess. If it was revealed to us in a collective fever dream who Satoshi was, that person or persons would not be handed complete ownership over the project. If it were, there would be plenty of dissenters.

Bitcoin is rules without rulers.

So, happy birthday to you, Satoshi, wherever you may be. We love you but we don’t miss you.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat
More on Bitcoin
Drugs, Erratic Dismissals and Feuding Founders: Behind Bitcoin Marketplace Paxful’s Unraveling
Frederick MunawaHelene Braun
Apr 8, 2023
paxful execs
Weekend Story | Sen. Warren’s ‘Anti-Crypto Army’ Is Just the Beginning of Crypto’s Politicization
Adam B. LevineAdrian Blust
Apr 8, 2023
Markets Daily Podcast Cover
OpenSea Goes Pro, Ralph Lauren Takes Crypto
Rosie Perper
Apr 7, 2023
OpenSea Pro
U.S. Adds 236K Jobs in March Versus Forecasts for 239K
Stephen Alpher
Apr 7, 2023
CDCROP: Weekly Unemployment Claims Rise Higher Than Expected (David McNew/Getty Images)
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Flat, Ether in the Red, as a Long Weekend Begins
Sam ReynoldsDaniel Kuhn
Apr 7, 2023
Flat tire on a car deflated stuck (Sebastian Huxley/Unsplash)
Crypto Investors Unmoved by Revised Jobless Data
Glenn Williams
Apr 6, 2023
CDCROP: AI Artwork Charts Graphs Indices Market (Midjourney/CoinDesk)
Ether Holds Near $1.9K as Shanghai Fork Approaches
Jocelyn Yang
Apr 6, 2023
Ether's price chart showed the cryptocurrency retreated below $1,900 on Thursday. (CoinDesk)
Bitcoin Ordinals Explained: How To Make Your First Bitcoin NFT
CoinDesk Inc
Apr 6, 2023
Bitcoin Ordinals Explained: How To Make Your First Bitcoin NFT
Consensus Magazine LogoJoin The Most Influential Conversation in Crypto and Web3!Secure Your Seat

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

George Kaloudis

George Kaloudis is a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Read more about
OpinionSatoshi NakamotoBitcoin