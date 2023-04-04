Bitcoin and the Changing Definition of 'Safety'

Gold is one of the oldest “safe havens” known to man, a durable metal with a liquid market and (in theory) supply that can't be manipulated. But we can’t always be sure that what we have is actually gold, and it’s complicated to store and to keep out of the hands of people stronger than ourselves. Paper gold is more convenient, but even if we could be sure the bars backing it were real those bars are subject to seizure. While it’s unlikely, the value of our gold holdings could be zero. That doesn’t sound particularly safe.