Arbitrum Governance Fracas Reopens the Question: Why DAOs?

However, the recent governance fracas at Arbitrum, one of the most-used Ethereum layer 2 blockchains, reveals how far DAOs have to go. If these systems are ever able to scale to replace or supplement centralized corporations or state activities, the industry needs to figure out what they’re actually good for. This isn’t to suggest that every DAO needs to follow a predetermined plot. (In fact, like any decent “general purpose technology,” much of the trouble with DAOs comes from being a messy categorization meant to describe many different and often unrelated types of institutions.) But participants should know what to expect when they’re signing on.