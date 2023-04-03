Wondering What Web3 Means? Listen to Ethereum's First Marketer

But my goal was to commercialize Ethereum and bring Web3 to a retail audience. In my first interview with Joe Lubin, I told the Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys founder and CEO point-blank that I wanted to make Ethereum a household name like Starbucks and Major League Baseball. This was Earth-shaking technology – not flying cars but the most exciting thing I’d ever encountered in the world of bits. If we presented it the right way, everyone would care about it. The idea of commercializing Ethereum was controversial among the quiet academics and anti-establishment hackers of early ConsenSys, but Joe nonetheless offered me the position. After all, he had founded ConsenSys to grow Ethereum and bring it to more people. Despite the fact that I was only 25 years old, Joe gave me the benefit of the doubt. I was obviously passionate about Ethereum, and it wasn’t like the world’s best marketers were flocking to an obscure project whose only reputation was for being inscrutably complicated and getting hacked that one time. Hiring me was an experiment and I think Joe was curious to see what, if anything, I could do. But I would be given no resources: no new hires and no budget until I proved marketing mattered.