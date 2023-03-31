Biden Administration Is Politicizing Crypto

SEC and CFTC enforcement actions and investigation warnings have been delivered, like a relentless cannon barrage, against giants of the crypto economy: Kraken, Paxos, Binance, Coinbase and more. They’ve coincided with ever-louder vocal attacks on the industry by influential progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) – who in a reelection campaign tweet this week proudly cited a Politico headline that had said she was “building an anti-crypto army” – and with a damning White House report on the sector. To many in the industry, it feels like war has been declared. Why, exactly, is unclear – other than there’s perhaps a political imperative to look tough in the wake of the FTX debacle and whipping boys are always useful in politics.