Why Crypto Philanthropy Continues to Outperform the Market

The world needs reasons to see the positive impact that crypto is having. As we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off from the FTX collapse, regulators are making decisions that will determine what the growth of crypto looks like. We have a chance in 2023 to bring the largest crypto voices together with the largest voices in the charitable sector. If that happens a lot this year, nonprofits will be more ready to solve our world’s most pressing problems, and the world will be more ready for crypto.