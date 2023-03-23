Just Saying No to Digital Dollars Means Cementing the Surveillance Status Quo

But DeSantis and other opponents of a U.S. CBDC are wrong to assume that a digital dollar is foreordained to be a surveillance coin and not a freedom coin. That will only be the case if the American people and their political leaders allow it to be so. In digitally designed currency, characteristics such as surveillance and censorship are design choices. There is no reason why the U.S. could not design a digital dollar with very different features that adhere to the democratic values of a free society, using cutting-edge, privacy-enhancing technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs, digital credentials and homomorphic encryption.