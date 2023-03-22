Gov. Ron DeSantis, Privacy and the Politicization of the Digital Dollar

It will be sad and somewhat surprising if CBDCs become the latest battleground for a culture war. But it would not be entirely unprecedented, in light of how payment providers and banks have periodically turned into cultural flashpoints in the last decade. But it would be curious to see CBDCs – a technology the Fed has not even solidly developed, let alone clearly decided to promote – turn into a hot-button issue for a national presidential campaign. It’s a relatively niche issue that until now has mostly been taken up by policy wonks like myself.