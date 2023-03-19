U.S. Banking Cutoff Presents Opportunities for Crypto in Europe

When it comes to trading, the good news for investors is the crypto industry has become increasingly less reliant on fiat currencies over the past few years. In fact, the percentage of market share of all volume on centralized exchanges for stablecoins just hit an all-time high following the Silvergate troubles last week as investors continue to prefer stablecoins to traditional fiat. In the last year alone, stablecoins have risen from 79% of volumes to over 90%, commanding the vast majority of volumes on exchanges.