When Will Crypto Learn From the Mistakes of Banks?

There are a few clear reasons for that. Most notably, most crypto leaders come from a tech, rather than finance, background, and haven't put much of their youth into studying the history of finance to date. So enthralled by the beauty of blockchain as a technology, such founders forget that banks are actually quite good at what they do. Banks are effective at doing things like leveraging assets and assessing risk. Banks are also transparent about the fact that they lend out your money when they do.