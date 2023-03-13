The Australian Open Goes Full Web3

The numbers aren’t tiny. So far, the Australian Open kids game in Roblox has racked up 6.3 million visits, and Plummer views this as a way to grow the brand globally. Sure, at the moment, maybe these kids have little buying power. But what if they grow up playing these Australian Open games? What if it sticks in their craw? Plummer said that if they can “put the AO brand in their heads” and influence some to put the Australian Open on their bucket list of places to visit, and maybe even hop on a plane and buy a ticket one year, “then that for us is success.”