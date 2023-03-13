Rethinking the Value of DAOs

When a DAO comes first, social interaction is automatically forced and inauthentic – in part because of the financial incentives created by tokens. In contrast, thriving communities must be made of individuals who connect through shared interests (more than the pecuniary kind). A typical scenario would be coalescing first on social media, perhaps evolving from a Discord or Telegram group where folks chat, share ideas, offer tips, ask one another for help. They are growing together, creating shared values and building trust. At some point, a shared goal will arise naturally. Perhaps to stage an event, start a committee, define roles. Maybe the aim is to monetize skills.