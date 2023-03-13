Move-to-Earn Has a Ponzi-Economics Problem

In 2022, Stepn emerged as one of the darlings of the crypto industry. First built as part of a Solana hackathon at the end of 2021, Stepn requires users to give the app access to their GPS and movement data from their smartphones and then rewards users with the GST token for walking and running. Stepn went through a meteoric rise as the poster child for the move-to-earn industry. To wit, Stepn reported a $23 million profit for the second quarter last year just seven months after it released a test version of its app.