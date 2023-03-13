Fan Tokens: A Bet on Your Favorite Soccer Team?

First, we look at each token’s daily market capitalization performance and compare it to the sector in which it resides: Culture & Entertainment (CNE). CNE launched at the end of August 2022, so we will adjust the start date of everything to 8/28/22. By looking at market cap rather than price we can correct for the supply values that have increased over time, which gives a more accurate representation of overall enthusiasm for these tokens. In the following chart, we can see there is some clear correlation across tokens. Particularly notable is FTX’s collapse in November 2022, which sent the whole market downward.