Why Financial Analysts Missed Silvergate’s Red Flags

Only after many subsequently damning events – a letter from members of Congress sent to Silvergate Bank, its $4.3 billion loan from the Federal Home Loan Bank, news of a Department of Justice’s probe, a joint statement from bank regulators on “Crypto-Asset Risks to Banking Organizations,” Silvergate’s notification that it would delay the filing of its annual report in which it questioned its own ability to “continue as a going concern,” and the exodus of many of the bank’s key partners – did these analysts finally capitulate. But even then not entirely, with some downgrading Silvergate from a buy to a hold.