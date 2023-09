Crypto Could Flatten the Digital Gender Gap

Ukrainian women have turned to crypto to avoid the obvious problems with carrying large amounts of cash and/or trying to access bank accounts locally or abroad. Reports indicate that Ukrainian refugee women in particular are using crypto so they can convert it into fiat currency in a new country. Underscoring this widespread usage and need for a borderless digital currency, late last year the United Nations enabled an aid initiative for war-affected people in Ukraine, including millions of women, using stablecoins.

Women-owned businesses often lack investment capital. According to a study by McKinsey , U.S. women received only 2.8% of venture capital funding in 2019 and 2.3% in 2020. Many women are now using cryptocurrencies to raise money quickly for their businesses, ventures and ideas. In addition, women are creating digital literacy communities to teach each other how to use this technology.

Female entrepreneurs in Africa are leveraging cryptocurrency for broader financial access for their startups and businesses. For example, a platform called KureCoinHub provides a way for women to access loans and make cross-border payments using digital currencies like bitcoin. In addition to crypto, African countries like Ghana are aggressively pursuing CBDCs that could ultimately bolster the number of female entrepreneurs. Afua Adubea Koranteng, the co-founder and managing partner of Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors, a corporate and commercial law firm in Accra, Ghana, said that “CBDCs could serve as a catalyst in bridging the digital and financial divide faced by women and young entrepreneurs.”