Crypto Could Flatten the Digital Gender Gap

Female entrepreneurs in Africa are leveraging cryptocurrency for broader financial access for their startups and businesses. For example, a platform called KureCoinHub provides a way for women to access loans and make cross-border payments using digital currencies like bitcoin. In addition to crypto, African countries like Ghana are aggressively pursuing CBDCs that could ultimately bolster the number of female entrepreneurs. Afua Adubea Koranteng, the co-founder and managing partner of Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors, a corporate and commercial law firm in Accra, Ghana, said that “CBDCs could serve as a catalyst in bridging the digital and financial divide faced by women and young entrepreneurs.”