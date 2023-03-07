Yes, Crypto Is Still Early

Well, not quite: ARPANET, the precursor to today’s vast network, sent its first message in 1969 – html and the first globally accessible websites didn’t appear until 22 years later. Seven years after that, a renowned economist was still insisting that the internet was unlikely to be relevant. We are only 14 years into the development path that was triggered with the processing of the first bitcoin transaction in 2009. Just imagine where the industry will be in 2031, 22 years after blockchain’s equivalent “first message,” and what kind of dismissals it will still be getting seven years after that. We are still early.