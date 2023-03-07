A Dozen Reasons Why the SEC Should Have Approved Grayscale's Spot Bitcoin ETF

To say that's been an unsatisfying answer is to undersell it (more than GBTC is being undersold). In fact, many onlookers go as far as saying that the SEC is being “arbitrary and capricious,” a phrase that comes up time and again when it comes to the watchdog’s oversight of crypto. At least it’s a phrase that came up repeatedly in the hundreds of letters interested and unconnected parties wrote to the SEC asking it to approve the bitcoin ETF product.